Pune district to distribute over 20 lakh tricolours as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Authorities in the Pune district will distribute more than 20 lakh tricolours to households for hoisting during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to be held between August 13 and 15, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao has said.

Rao said Monday that there are 20.88 lakh households in the Pune district and the same number of flags will be provided to the homes for hoisting.

Rao said that in the Pune Revenue Division, which comprises five districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur, it has been planned to install 49.63 lakh tricolours by making them available to families via different government and private agencies.

The divisional commissionerate has planned to distribute 13 lakh flags to district collectorates and Zilla Parishads in the division. “Of these, 10.96 lakh flags have already been sent,” Rao told reporters on Monday.

He also urged all citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes. “Completing 75 years of Independence is a big occasion and it will perhaps be the biggest national event in the current generation. We want everyone to participate with fervour,” said Rao.

Rao said local bodies such as municipal corporations and councils are procuring the requisite number of tricolours by floating tenders. Gram Panchayats are buying the flags by spending its own funds.

“Awareness campaigns are being organised by organising rallies children, competitions in school, holding street plays and playing jingles in waste collection vans, screening films of the campaign in movie theatres etc,” said Rao, adding that civic employees, volunteers and members of NGOs are being used in the distribution of the national flags.