Pune district sees sharpest one-day spike of over 10,000 Covid-19 cases

The second wave of coronavirus infections in Pune is showing no signs of slowing down, with the number of new Covid-19 cases in the district crossing 10,000. A total of 10,827 new cases were reported on Saturday, of which 5,720 were from PMC, 2,832 from PCMC and 2,275 from cantonment and rural areas.

With 66 persons succumbing to the infection on Saturday, Pune district reached a cumulative total of 10,163 Covid-19 deaths.

Of these, a total of 35 were from PMC and 10 from Pimpri Chinchwad. A total of 31,196 samples were tested on Saturday, of which 20,066 were from PMC areas, 5,981 were from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 5,149 were from Pune Rural and cantonment areas.

A total of 54,971 persons with Covid-19 are now in home isolation, of which 33,849 are from PMC areas and 17,160 from PCMC areas.

A total of 3,962 are from Pune Rural, who are in home isolation. A total of 17,160 are hospitalised, of which 5,669 are from PMC areas and 3,493 are from PCMC areas, and 7,998 from Pune Rural and cantonment areas.

A total of 6,496 patients recovered from the infection on Saturday and overall, 4.8 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19.