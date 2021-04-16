Pune district sees highest daily toll in second wave: 114

Pune district on Thursday recorded 114 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest toll in the second wave of the pandemic. As many as 11,103 people have succumbed to the infection till date. Of the total 114 deaths, 49 are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas while 36 are from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 29 from Pune Rural and cantonment areas.

Meanwhile, on a positive note, the number of persons recovering from the infection is increasing and while 9,956 new infections were recorded on Thursday, district health authorities said 8,175 persons also recovered on the day. Overall, 5,76,177 persons have recovered from Covid-19.

16 lakh vaccinated in Pune district

Meanwhile, a total of 61,064 persons were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Thursday in Pune district. Overall, 16 lakh people have been vaccinated till now, district health authorities said. Pune district has an estimated population of 1.17 crore