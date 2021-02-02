Pune district sees 97.8 pc vaccination against Covid

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief medical officer of PMC, said that 11 of the civic body's 15 sites achieved 100 per cent vaccination and a total of 1,745 beneficiaries got inoculated as against the listed 1,500 on Monday. (Representational)

Pune district recorded 97.8 percent vaccination against the coronavirus on Monday.

A total of 4,498 of the 4,600 listed vaccine beneficiaries got inoculated across 45 centres in the district, said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune region, which includes Pune, Solapur and Satara districts.

Both Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation achieved more that 100 percent vaccinations, at 116 and 118 per cent respectively. Pune rural recorded 76.8 per cent vaccination.



