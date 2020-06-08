Pune district rules out home quarantine for positive asymptomatic persons, cases with mild symptoms

Maharashtra recently issued guidelines allowing home quarantine in case of appropriate facilities for those who test positive for the virus but have mild symptoms or none at all. (Representational) Maharashtra recently issued guidelines allowing home quarantine in case of appropriate facilities for those who test positive for the virus but have mild symptoms or none at all. (Representational)

The Pune district collector has ruled out home quarantine for those who test positive for the novel coronavirus, and are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“We will consider it later but as of now, the Pune district administration has decided not to go ahead with home quarantine,” said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Maharashtra recently issued guidelines allowing home quarantine in case of appropriate facilities for those who test positive for the virus but have mild symptoms or none at all.

According to the guidelines, the person has to fill up an affidavit to be considered. The medical officer treating the person has to certify that the patient has mild or no symptoms.

According to health department officials, the person opting for home quarantine should have isolation facilities at home as well as for family members. The person must have day and night caregiver at home and there should be a communication system (telephone/mobile) between the caregiver and the treating hospital, as per guidelines. Caregivers and close family members should take hydroxychloroquine in accordance to the protocol of medical authorities and Aarogya Setu app must be operational on the mobile phone.

“Pune is yet to arrive at a policy decision on this issue,” said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Medical Officer, PMC.

He said a fair share of people who had tested positive were from different slum pockets in the city and while several had recovered and been discharged, an official policy on this issue was yet to be decided upon.

In the PMC area, till June 8, 60,798 samples have been collected and 8,062 persons have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 589 are from Sassoon General Hospital. A total of 5,185 persons have recovered and been discharged from various PMC-run Covid care facilities, including Sassoon.

“Presently, there are 2,486 active cases in PMC areas. Of these, 1,728 patients are at Naidu hospital and other Covid care centres, 152 at Sassoon General Hospital and 606 at private hospitals,” Hankare said.

“We have an adequate number of beds and, according to ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) protocol, people who have recovered are being discharged after 10 days. However, for those who are positive and asymptomatic, say from areas like Bhawani Peth and Tadiwala Road, it is still not feasible to recommend home isolation,” the collector said.

50 more ICU beds at Sassoon by June 20

S Chockalingam, State Settlement Commissioner, who has additional administrative charge of Sassoon General Hospital on strategies to bring down the mortality rate due to Covid-19, said another 50 ICU beds will be ready by June 20. This is in addition to the existing 40-bed intensive care unit (ICU).

“We are on track to create more beds and even recruit doctors and nurses on contract basis,” Chockalingam told The Indian Express. The government can pay a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh per month to intensivists and others like physicians, anaesthetists and pulmonologists.

He said so far, 190 nurses and ward personnel had been recruited. These were walk-in interviews, and a proposal to recruit 200 doctors, including intensivists and others, had been submitted to the state, he said.

