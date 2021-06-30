Pune district recorded 57% surplus rain this June

File photo of rains lashing Pune earlier this week. (Express file photo by Ashish Kale.)

With the first month of this year’s monsoon season coming to an end, Pune district has recorded a 57 per cent surplus rainfall amounting to 261.1mm till June 29.

Pune city has recorded about 14 per cent surplus rain of about 132.7mm so far.

The latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that the southwest monsoon will remain subdued till July 4 over Maharashtra.

The city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 32 degrees and the minimum temperature to remain 22.3 degrees on Wednesday. The city is likely to receive light intensity rainfall on the day.

Meanwhile, the Air quality index (AQI) in the Pune city was recorded at 37, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 30, 2021: