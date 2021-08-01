Pune district records 34% excess rain in June, July

August 1, 2021 11:54:41 am
At the end of two months of this year’s monsoon season, Pune district has reported 34 per cent rainfall in excess. The cumulative rainfall in June and July was 7 per cent more than usual, at 345.5 mm.
Shivajinagar – 0.4mm, Pashan – 0.2mm and Lohegaon – 4mm was the rainfall recorded during the past 24-hours. The district’s seasonal rainfall was at 650.8mm.
With no active weather systems prevailing over Maharashtra in general and over Pune, in particular, the city is most likely to experience cloudy sky conditions. There are chances of very light rain on Sunday.
The maximum temperature forecast is close to 28 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature on the day was 21.9 degrees.
# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 01, 2021
Pune city AQI – 30 – Satisfactory
