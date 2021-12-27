Pune district records 277 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Pune district reported 277 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday while 247 patients recovered completely and were discharged. Three deaths took place during the day due to the virus, two from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Out of the new patients, Pune rural reported the lone Omicron case in the district.

In terms of area-wise distribution of the new cases, 132 were from PMC followed by PCMC (75), Pune rural (44), Councils (NP) (19) and Cantonment (7). Till date, Pune has reported 11,62,582 covid cases out of which 11,41,373 patients have recovered.

At present, Pune has 2,005 active cases out of which 587 are in hospital isolation and 1,418 in home isolation. Percentage wise, PMC has 48.9 percent of active case load followed by Pune rural (23.9 percent), PCMC (19.9 percent), Councils (NP) (5.5 percent) and Cantonment (1.8 percent).

16,308 samples were tested on Sunday which is less than the 17,797 samples tested on Saturday. Till now, total 90,38,193 samples have been tested in the district.