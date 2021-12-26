Pune district records 265 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Pune, December 26: Pune district reported 265 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to the latest data released by the Health Department of Pune Zila Parishad. Two deaths occurred due to the virus, one each in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural, taking the total death toll in the district to 19,233. None of the new cases belong to the Omicron variant.

Area wise, during the day, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 149 new cases followed by PCMC (63), Pune rural (33), Councils (NP) (11) and Cantonment (9). With this, Pune has so far reported 11,62,305 covid cases since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, Pune has 1,978 active cases out of which 560 are in hospital isolation while 1,418 are in home isolation. Percentage wise, PMC has 49.1 percent of active case load followed by Pune rural (24.7 percent), PCMC (19.6 percent), Councils (NP) (5.1 percent) and Cantonment (1.5 percent).

Table 1: Percentage wise distribution of active covid cases in Pune district throughout the week Table 1: Percentage wise distribution of active covid cases in Pune district throughout the week

There was an increase in the number of samples tested during the day at 17,797 compared to 15,608 on Friday. With this, the total samples tested in the district stands at 90,21,885.