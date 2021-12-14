Pune district ranks first in export of engineering goods

Pune has ranked first in export of engineering goods in a new listing issued by the Government of India.

Between April and September 2021-22, the district reported export of $3,528.83 million worth of engineering goods, which is the highest in the country. The district has also been identified as a possible export hub for Purandhar figs, grapes, pharmaceutical products, etc.

A statement from the Press Information Bureau listed 30 districts under Districts as Export Hubs Initiative. This initiative has seen export action plans regularly prepared for districts for such identified products and overseas markets. This would include support to local exporters and manufacturers for reaching potential buyers outside India.

“These plans also include identifying and addressing challenges for exports of such identified products/services, improving supply chains, market accessibility and handholding for increasing exports,” the release read.

As per the latest data, Pune’s exports ranged from engineering goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, electronic goods, organic and inorganic chemicals plastic and linoleum.

The total exports from Pune in the first two quarters of this fiscal has been Rs 4,662.38 crore, of which engineering goods had the lion’s share. The export plan for the district talks of development of Pune as a major hub for agricultural good also.

Prashant Girbane, director general of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), pointed out that value addition in engineering goods is high. The process involves producing finished products from raw material. Job creation in such a scenario, Girbane said, is much higher than exports that are solely oriented towards hydrocarbon fuels or gems and jewellery.

Given the momentum Pune has seen in terms of exports, Girbane said the industry’s long-standing demand of a cargo hub at the airport is the need of the hour. “With airport constrains we have managed to be the leader in terms of engineering goods. If a specific cargo terminal is provided in the airport the exports would see further growth,” he said.