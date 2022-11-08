Pune district to get new deputy commissioners of police

THE three police jurisdictions in Pune district – Pune City, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Rural – will get new deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) as the Maharashtra home department Monday night ordered the reshuffle of 104 senior officers in the police units across the state.

The new DCPs for Pune city will be Sandeep Singh Gill, Shashikant Borate, Smartana Patil, Vijaykumar Magar, Vikrant Deshmukh, Suhail Sharma and Amol Zende. Their specific postings within Pune city police are yet to be decided.

Priyanka Narnavre, who was the DCP Zone 1 in Pune City, has been transferred as Commandant State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Nagpur. Bhagyashree Navatake, the Pune City DCP Cyber and Economic Offences Wing who led several high-profile investigations into recruitment scams and cyber frauds in the recent past, has been transferred as Commandant SRPF, Chandrapur.

Pournima Gaikwad who was the Pune City DCP Zone 3 will take over as the new Commandant SRPF Hingoli, while Namrata Patil, who was the DCP Zone 5, will take charge as the DCP Economic Offences Wing, Mumbai.

DCP Traffic of Pune City Rahul Shrirame has been transferred as Superintendent with Maharashtra State Security Corporation, and Pune City DCP Zone 2 Sagar Patil is now the new DCP of Amravati City.

DCP Anand Bhoite with Pimpri Chinchwad police has been transferred as additional SP Baramati in Pune Rural Police. Vivek Patil, DCP Headquarters with Pune city police, will take charge as the DCP Pimpri Chinchwad police, while Solapur Swapna Gore, who was the Principal of Police Training School, has been transferred as DCP Pimpri Chinchwad.

DCP Zone 1 with Pimpri Chinchwad police Manchak Ippar has been transferred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Nashik.

Rajlaxmi Shivankar will replace Sadanant Wayse Patil as the Superintendent of the Government Railway Police (Pune Division). DCP Zone 1 with Nashik City Police will take charge as the Superintendent of Police with Anti Corruption Bureau Pune Unit, replacing Rajesh Bansode, who has been transferred as Superintendent State Wireless Communication, Pune.