Pune District Legal Service Authority launches job fair for labour class

The Pune District Legal Service Authority has organised a ‘Rojgar Melava’ (Job Fair) along with the Divine Jain Group Trust and Lalita Motilal Sankla Foundation, to provide employment opportunities in housekeeping, industrial work, construction work and private security in the Chakan industrial estate.

In a press conference Monday, Principal District Judge Sanjay Deshmukh said the fair is being held as per the directives of the Bombay High Court to provide employment opportunities, considering the job losses caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. Symbiosis Law School is providing technical support for this initiative.

Pratap Sawant, secretary of the Pune District Legal Service Authority, said, “Those who wish to apply for jobs should submit their details at the office of Pune District Legal Service Authority, located on the first floor of New Building of the Shivajinagar Court (contact number 020 25534881). Forms will be accepted between 10 am and 5 pm till September 9, 2021.”

“Scrutiny of the forms will be done and then details of the applicants will be shared with industry. Interviews will be conducted as per procedure. Hopefully, many people, mainly from the labour class, will get employment. At least hundred forms have been received so far,” said Sanket Shah of the Divine Jain Group Trust.

Sunny Sankla, an industrialist from Chakan and chairman of Lalita Motilal Sankla Foundation, said, “Chakan MIDC has more than 1,800 companies. Several workers at the Chakan MIDC, particularly from the labour class, returned to their native places due to the nationwide lockdown. We managed to bring back 70 per cent of them. But still there is a gap of 30 per cent. We can employ at least 1,000 workers in Chakan MIDC to fill up vacancies in housekeeping, industrial and construction work and private security.”