Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Pune district crosses 6 lakh Covid cases since pandemic began

On Wednesday, as many as 10,907 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported, leading to a cumulative total of 6,04,037 people with Covid-19.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 8, 2021 12:18:31 am
A health worker takes a sample of the RT-PCR swab test for diagnosis of Covid-19 at Katraj center in Pune. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune district on Wednesday crossed the six lakh mark of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started last year.

On Wednesday, as many as 10,907 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported, leading to a cumulative total of 6,04,037 people with Covid-19. Pune city also crossed a cumulative total of three lakh persons with the infection. As many as 5,651 new cases were detected in the city, leading to a total of 3,05,372 cases .

A total of 64,619 persons with Covid-19 are in home isolation while 19,907 are hospitalised in the district.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to data from district health authorities, a total of 39, 939 samples were tested on Wednesday. Of these 26,120 samples tested were from city areas while 8,319 samples were from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A total of 62 deaths were reported, taking the total to 10,402.

