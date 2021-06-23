Pune: District court to function in one shift from today, lawyers upset

The District Court located at Shivajinagar in the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will function in only one shift from Wednesday. The Pune Bar Association has urged the court to reverse its decision “as it would badly affect the earnings of the lawyer community.”

Following the directives of the Bombay High Court, the District Court issued orders on Tuesday to the effect that the court will start functioning from 11 am to 2 pm.

The district court’s order said, “All the courts located within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Khadki Cantonment Board shall function as per the Bombay High Court circular dated 16/4/21…with modification in working hours –judicial working hours will be from 11 am to 2 pm. And the office working hour half an hour before and after the judicial working hour with 100 per cent attendance of judicial offices and 50 per cent of staff members.”

The order added, “All the stakeholders shall scrupulously follow and abide by the rules and regulations and guidelines issued from time to time by the Bombay high court, Government of Maharashtra and the local authorities in respect of the Covid appropriate behavior.”

Advocate Sushil Mancharkar, former president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Bar Association said, “The courts opened after the summer holidays in the first week of June. They worked only in one shift in PMC limits. Then from June 17, they started working in two shifts. And now a week later, they will be back to only one shift.”

He said the District Court’s latest order is applicable only in PMC limits. “As it is in Pune rural areas and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the courts are already functioning in one shift only,” he added.

Expressing his annoyance, advocate Satish Mulik, president of Pune Bar Association, said, “Because of the pandemic, cases are pending and piling up in courts. The lawyers have been hit badly as their earnings have been affected severely. Therefore, running courts in one shift is not an appropriate step. We have urged the District Court to reverse its decision.”

Advocate Mancharkar said, “One shift functioning means only bail order-related work will continue in the court. Pending cases will have to remain pending, arguments will not be heard, private complaints cannot be filed…The most affected will be women litigating divorce matters. Every month, the husband is supposed to file the maintenance amount in the court after which the women litigants collect it from the court. This process will be affected and in turn, the women litigants will suffer. The maintenance amount does not relate to lavish living but involves the survival of the litigants.”