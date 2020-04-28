Pune district comes up with free insurance scheme for uninsured Covid-19 patients

As part of this scheme, the expenses for medicines will be reimbursed to hospitals. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey. (Representational image) As part of this scheme, the expenses for medicines will be reimbursed to hospitals. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey. (Representational image)

A resident of Pune district who tests positive for coronavirus and is not covered under any public or private health insurance, can now avail benefits under a new scheme named after India’s first woman medical officer, Dr Rakmabai Raut.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told The Indian Express that the new health insurance scheme of Rs 5 crore has been approved under the District Planning and Development Committee funds.

According to Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad, there are no income criteria to avail benefit under the scheme. “Those not covered under government or private health insurance schemes can avail this benefit,” Prasad said.

Under the scheme, a person who is asymptomatic but has tested positive and is in quarantine will receive Rs 25,000, while Rs 50,000 for a patient who develops symptoms and Rs 75,000 for those in intensive care. The patient will get the money at the point of discharge.

Prasad said a medical bill usually consisted of purchase of medicines, use of beds — ventilators and medical consultation. However, with the patient in the isolation ward and the family unable to move due to the lockdown, COVID care hospitals could purchase medicines they deemed necessary for the treatment.

“We have given the hospital this responsibility to buy the medicine from the pharmacy,” Prasad said. There are many who are not covered under government-run Mahatma Phule Jyotiba Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) and even private health insurance schemes,” Prasad said.

As part of this scheme, the expenses for medicines will be reimbursed to hospitals. To ensure financial accountability, a team of four doctors headed by district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar will scrutinise the bills and then make the payment if they are satisfied that the money will be utilised for COVID-19 treatment and for co-morbid conditions. Rates will be checked against government rates and paid accordingly.

While the Pune ZP has provided Rs 5 crore, Prasad said another Rs 2 crore had been raised by Jankidevi Bajaj Trust. He also added that the scheme was named after Dr Rakma Bai Raut as she was the third woman to earn an MBBS degree and the first woman medical officer. She served in the epidemic of 1897 and for 30 years in government services and worked for women’s rights. “This scheme has been named after her to recognise the incredible service put in by all medical officers, especially woman doctors,” Prasad said.

