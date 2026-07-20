Thousands protest in support of CJP, Sonam Wangchuk in Pune

Protesters gathered outside the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden near the Collectorate in Pune at 4 pm.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneJul 20, 2026 10:20 PM IST
Thousands protest in support of CJP, Sonam Wangchuk in PuneProtest in support of Cockroach Janta Party at B. R. Ambedkar's Statue near Pune District Collectorate. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
Make us preferred source on Google

Thousands gathered at the Pune District Collectorate on July 20 to support Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike and the Cockroach Janta Party’s march to the Parliament in New Delhi. Unlike protests in Delhi, where protesters faced tear gas and lathicharge from police, as well as them being detained in cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the protest in Pune ended without any incident.

Protesters have demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in light of the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE On-Screen Marking system affecting lakhs of students.

Also Read | Why government is talking to CJP, but stopping short of concessions

Protesters gathered outside the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden near the Collectorate in Pune at 4 pm. The crowd, which initially comprised a few people, swelled to thousands, forcing police to barricade the road and block traffic on the side of the protest.

A 68-year-old protester said, “The government has to just come forward for a discussion. Thousands of students want to say something and you don’t have the time to listen? My first discussion is that in a democracy, discussions should happen and the government should show courage. Second, accountability should be there. No one is accountable for anything now when things are happening year after year.”

Activist and economist Ajit Abhyankar said at the protest, “Today around 4,500-5,000 protesters joined the protest. People from various organisations and unaffiliated people joined the protest. Not just Dharmendra Pradhan, but the resignation of Narendra Modi was also sought. It has been proven today that this government is ruling just on the force of lathis and guns. Just like Modi had to bend himself after the farmer’s protest, he will be defeated in an even worse way this time.”

Also Read | Is staging a protest legal in India: What rights, restrictions the law gives

Chants against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi filled the air during the protest in Pune. At 6 pm, organisers requested protesters to disperse. As the police started clearing the crowd, protesters chanted “Jab jab Modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments