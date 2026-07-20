Thousands protest in support of CJP, Sonam Wangchuk in Pune

Thousands gathered at the Pune District Collectorate on July 20 to support Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike and the Cockroach Janta Party’s march to the Parliament in New Delhi. Unlike protests in Delhi, where protesters faced tear gas and lathicharge from police, as well as them being detained in cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the protest in Pune ended without any incident.

Protesters have demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in light of the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE On-Screen Marking system affecting lakhs of students.

Also Read | Why government is talking to CJP, but stopping short of concessions

Protesters gathered outside the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden near the Collectorate in Pune at 4 pm. The crowd, which initially comprised a few people, swelled to thousands, forcing police to barricade the road and block traffic on the side of the protest.