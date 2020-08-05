Pune district collector transferred to PMO

Naval Kishore Ram is the second officer from Maharashtra, after Shrikar Pardeshi, to be transferred to the PMO in the last few years. Naval Kishore Ram is the second officer from Maharashtra, after Shrikar Pardeshi, to be transferred to the PMO in the last few years.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, who was known for his accessibility and response time to complaints and suggestions from Pune residents, has been transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as deputy secretary.

The collector received the orders from the Ministry of Personnel Affairs on Tuesday.

“IAS officers are selected to the PMO on the basis of their good performance… I have been selected under the central staffing system for a period of four years. I am happy about my elevation,” said Ram.

He is the second officer from Maharashtra, after Shrikar Pardeshi, to be transferred to the PMO in the last few years.

Ram was appointed district collector of Pune in April 2018. In these two years, he was credited with bringing the collectorate closer to local residents by ensuring that his administration remained accessible to the common man and every complaint or grievance was addressed.

Local residents who had approached the district collector said Ram took strong decisions to redress their grievances. Dhanashree Patil, a resident of Pimple Gurav, said, “My mother, who was paralytic, had been making rounds of the pension office for one year. She was being denied her pension. When we complained to the collector, she got the pension in one week,”.

D G Baliga (75), a retired Air Force personnel, said, “I and my wife live by ourselves. A gas agency was refusing to delivery the cylinder till our our doorstep. When we complained to the collector, in no time, things fell in place. The gas agency apologised.”

“Civic chiefs take phone calls from citizens, but Pune district collectors have never been know to address citizens’ concerns. But Ram tried to change that approach of the collectorate. Hope the new collector will also be more accessible and approachable…,” said Baliga.

