Pune: Work from home option not possible for all, say industrial associations

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram advised companies to allow employees to opt for work-from-home option, late on Sunday. Industry associations said this option can benefit only a small section of the employees even though it was done with the intention to prevent social contact .

Sandeep Belsare, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association, said the work-from-home option was not feasible for the manufacturing sector.

“We need machines and workers. There is no way we can avail work-from-home option,” he said. Citing the example of packaging, Belsare said they will require workers to work with their hands in case machines were unavailable. During the meeting called by divisional commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar on Monday, Belsare and other association members from Chakan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ranjangaon and other MIDC areas of the district also pointed this out.

“We have told our workers not to report for duty if anyone in their family shows symptoms. The companies have also installed hand sanitisers and instructed employees to use them at regular intervals,” he said.

Software industry is also faced with a dilemma about the work-from-home option. Industry insiders said only a section of employees could be allowed to work from home. Employees who are working on live projects or who need to work on systems or softwares installed in the machines need to come to office daily.

Estimates show that around 30 to 35 per cent employees can be allowed to work from home.

