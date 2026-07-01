Pune District Collector issues orders to divert traffic on Palkhi route

The district administration has issued a detailed traffic advisory with road closures and alternate routes for the Palkhi procession. (Image generated using AI)

As Palkhi processions are set to begin from July 7, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Wednesday issued orders to divert traffic on the Palkhi route to alternative roads.

Among the key traffic diversions are:

Loni Kalbhor to Yavat (Halting at Yavat)

On July 12, from 2 am to midnight, vehicles traveling from Pune towards Solapur will use the Wagholi-Kesnand-Rahu-Pargaon-Choufula route. Conversely, vehicles coming from the Solapur side towards Pune will use the Choufula-Pargaon-Rahu-Kesnand-Wagholi route.

Yavat to Varvand (Halting at Varvand)

On July 13, from 2 am to midnight, vehicles traveling from Pune towards Solapur will proceed via Hadapsar-Magarpatta-Loni Kalbhor-Kesnand-Wagholi-Rahu-Pargaon-Nhaware-Kashti-Daund-Kurkumbh. Vehicles from the Solapur side towards Pune will use the Kurkumbh-Daund-Kashti-Nhaware-Pargaon-Rahu-Wagholi-Pune route.