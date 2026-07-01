Pune District Collector issues orders to divert traffic on Palkhi route

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As Palkhi processions are set to begin from July 7, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Wednesday issued orders to divert traffic on the Palkhi route to alternative roads.
Among the key traffic diversions are:
Loni Kalbhor to Yavat (Halting at Yavat)
On July 12, from 2 am to midnight, vehicles traveling from Pune towards Solapur will use the Wagholi-Kesnand-Rahu-Pargaon-Choufula route. Conversely, vehicles coming from the Solapur side towards Pune will use the Choufula-Pargaon-Rahu-Kesnand-Wagholi route.
Yavat to Varvand (Halting at Varvand)
On July 13, from 2 am to midnight, vehicles traveling from Pune towards Solapur will proceed via Hadapsar-Magarpatta-Loni Kalbhor-Kesnand-Wagholi-Rahu-Pargaon-Nhaware-Kashti-Daund-Kurkumbh. Vehicles from the Solapur side towards Pune will use the Kurkumbh-Daund-Kashti-Nhaware-Pargaon-Rahu-Wagholi-Pune route.
Varvand to Undawadi (Taluka Baramati, Halting at Undawadi)
On July 14, from 2:00 AM to midnight, traffic from Pune towards Solapur will use the Choufula-Pargaon-Nhaware-Kashti-Daund-Kurkumbh route. The Baramati-Patas and Baramati-Daund roads will remain closed on July 14 from 2:00 AM to midnight. Traffic will be diverted via Bhigwan to reach Baramati, and vehicles coming from Baramati will use the Bhigwan route to join the Solapur-Pune road. Traffic from Patas to Baramati will be diverted via Patas-Choufula-Supa-Loni Pati-Baramati.
Undawadi to Baramati (Halting at Baramati)
On July 15, from 2:00 AM to midnight, the Baramati-Patas and Baramati-Daund roads will remain closed. Traffic will be diverted via Bhigwan.
Baramati to Sansar (Halting at Sansar)
On July 16, from 2:00 AM to midnight, the Junction-Baramati road will be closed. Traffic from Walchandnagar and Indapur will be diverted via Junction-Kalas-Baramati-Ashti. Traffic coming from Baramati will proceed via Bhigwan-Kalas-Junction.
Sansar to Nimgaon Ketki (Halting at Nimgaon Ketki)
From 2:00 AM on July 17 to midnight on July 18, all vehicles from Baramati towards Indapur will use the Baramati-Kalamb-Bawada-Indapur or Baramati-Bhigwan-Indapur routes. Similarly, vehicles from Indapur towards Baramati will use the Indapur-Bawada-Kalamb-Baramati or Indapur-Bhigwan-Baramati routes.
Nimgaon Ketki to Indapur (Halting at Indapur)
On July 18, from 2:00 AM to midnight, traffic from Nimgaon Ketki towards Indapur will be restricted. Traffic from Indapur will be diverted via Loni Devkar-Kalamb-Junction to Baramati or Loni Devkar-Bhigwan to Baramati.
On July 19, from 4:00 AM to 8:00 PM, traffic from Akluj towards Baramati will proceed via Akluj-Bawada-Natepute-Baramati. For travel from Akluj to Baramati and Pune, the main Indapur highway should be used. The old Pune-Solapur road in Indapur city will be closed to traffic on July 19, and traffic will be diverted via the bypass from Malojiraje Chowk to Mahatma Phule Chowk.
Indapur to Sarati (Halting at Sarati)
Traffic on the Indapur-Akluj road will remain completely closed from 2:00 AM on July 19 until midnight, and again from 2:00 AM to 12:00 PM on July 22. Vehicles on this route will use the Indapur-Hingangaon-Tembhurni-Ganeshgaon-Malinagar-Akluj route. Vehicles traveling from Akluj to Indapur will use the Akluj-Natepute-Walchandnagar-Junction-Bhigwan route.
The District Collector has appealed to all citizens to use these alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.