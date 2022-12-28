Pune district collector asks authorities to review Covid infrastructure

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh Wednesday held a meeting of the Covid-19 District Task Force in light of the recurrence of the disease in some foreign countries and directed the authorities to prepare the health system in order to deal with the situation if the need arises.

Officials said that currently there are 50 Covid-19 patients in Pune district and on an average, 11 patients are recovering daily.

The meeting was attended by Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, District Surgeon Nagnath Yampalle and District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar among others.

In the meeting, it was pointed out that the number of Covid-19 patients was increasing day by day in countries like China, America, Brazil, Indonesia etc.

Deshmukh directed the administrative and health systems in the district to prepare the systems as per the instructions of the central government. “Demonstrations of the equipment oxygen generation plants, liquid oxygen storage tank and the pipelines should be conducted and if any issue is found in their functioning, they should be repaired immediately,” said Deshmukh.

He also directed the health authorities to increase the number of vaccination booths to vaccinate as many eligible citizens as possible.

Officials said that the anti-covid vaccination drive is being accelerated and so far, a total of 1.93 crore vaccination doses have been delivered in the district, of which, 99 lakh are first doses, 84 lakh are second doses and nine lakh are booster doses.

The authorities added that all primary health centres in the district have been provided with Covid vaccination for all the beneficiaries.