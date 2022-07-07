scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Pune district civil surgeon, two health officers caught for taking bribe from sonography centre

All the three attached to the Aundh civil hospital demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for issuing a licence renewal certificate to the sonography centre. Acting on the instructions of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, the complainant gave cash of Rs 12,000 to one of the accused.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 7, 2022 6:33:11 pm
According to the statement issued by ACB's deputy superintendent of police Shrihari Patil, a person running a sonography centre in Shikrapur had applied for renewal of licence. But the officers at the civil hospital in Aundh allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 for issuing the licence renewal certificate to the centre.

Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three health department officers from Pune, including the district civil surgeon, for allegedly demanding bribe for issuing a licence renewal certificate to a private sonography centre in Shikrapur in Pune district.

The arrested have been identified as district civil surgeon Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale (57), administrative officer Mahadev Bajirao Giri and assistant superintendent Sanjay Sitaram Kadale, all attached to the civil hospital in Aundh.

A complaint against these officials was lodged at the Pune office of ACB. Soon after the verification of the complaint Wednesday, the ACB team instructed the complainant to meet the accused persons at the civil hospital for giving the bribe money. The ACB laid a trap at the hospital and nabbed the accused Kadale red-handed while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 12,000.

“The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000. The complainant was carrying Rs 12,000 and Kadale accepted it as part of the payment. He was nabbed on the spot. Other two accused health officials had given their consent for the bribe. So they were also arrested,” said DySP Shrihari Patil.

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Sangvi police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, as per sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. Police inspector Pravin Nimbalkar of the ACB is investigating the case further.

