Pune district becomes first in state to administer over two lakh vaccine doses in a single day

Pune on Tuesday administered 2.41 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries – its highest single-day figure so far, becoming the first district in the state to inoculate more than two lakh people within 24 hours.

The feat was a result of a mega special drive, organised as part of a joint effort of the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Bajaj Group.

Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Pune ZP, told The Indian Express that nurses and paramedical staff have worked continuously without a break to vaccinate as many people as possible. Overall, Pune district has administered 80 lakh doses of vaccine to its residents.

According to Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (health), Pune circle, which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur, has crossed 3.31 lakh Covid vaccinations in a single day. While Solapur managed to administer 58,602 doses, Satara inoculated 32,105 of its citizens.

The feat in Pune district was a result of micro planning and consistent awareness campaigns, health authorities said. Bajaj group has donated 1.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Pune ZP apart from 1.65 lakh syringes, they added.

Pankaj Ballabh, vice president ,Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bajaj Group, said instead of spreading the drive over a couple of days, it was a combined effort to reach out to maximum number of beneficiaries in a single day as part of the mega vaccination drive. “It was almost akin to a voters’ campaign with even those who had earlier hesitated finally taking the jab,” Ballabh said.

In Pune rural only, more than 1.68 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered. “We also ensured a pick up and drop facility in rural pockets apart from displaying information signboards,” Prasad said.

The mass mobilisation for this drive ensured that areas under the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, and Cantonment areas, also witnessed high footfall, authorities said.

According to Dr Deshmukh, this is for the fourth time that Pune district has administered over a lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day. Apart from the donation it received from Bajaj Group, the district also had 1.24 lakh vaccine doses in its kitty.