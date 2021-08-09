Pune district administration appeals to private hospitals to lend Covid-19 vaccines

In a bid to enhance the pace of Covid-19 vaccination, the Pune district administration has sent out an appeal to private hospitals to lend vaccines. “We will return a fresh stock of vaccines as per their requirements from September 1,” Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, told The Indian Express.

A certificate would be issued to private hospitals that the district administration has borrowed vaccines from them. While the aim primarily is to expedite the vaccination drive, officials have admitted that there has been an irregular supply of the vaccine doses. Presently, the private hospitals have a stock of 4.61 lakh doses while the government hospitals have around one lakh doses only (as of August 4).

From January, over 63 lakh doses have been administered in the Pune district. In Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas, more than 28.15 lakh doses have been given, 23 lakh and 11.42 lakh respectively in Pune rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

There are an estimated 85.39 lakh beneficiaries to be vaccinated in the Pune district. Nearly 19 per cent (16.40 lakh) are now fully vaccinated. “None of us is safe till all are safe,” says Sudhir Mehta, lead coordinator of Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response. “Pune has been a great example of partnership between local administration, government and private hospitals apart from NGOs and industry to tackle the pandemic. Our joint efforts are to accelerate the pace of vaccination before the advent of new waves,” Mehta told The Indian Express.

“This initiative of ZP is a good one so that vaccines lying with the private hospitals can be used and then returned as required,” Mehta said. Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital, said that they had got a message from the ZP CEO. “We will have to discuss this matter as from mid-August there is going to be a big demand from those who need the second dose. Already corporate groups have connected with us for the same,” he said.