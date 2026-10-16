Pune Municipal Corporation directed to expedite land acquisition for infra projects

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Meanwhile, the Pune civic body has decided to undertake a drone survey and prepare a master film production of the actual site and land to be used for a 43.60 km project and its benefit for the city.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneOct 16, 2026 10:22 PM IST
Pune district administration directs fast-tracking of land acquisition for High Capacity Mass Transit Route and Inner Ring Road projects to ease city trafficPune district administration directs fast-tracking of land acquisition for High Capacity Mass Transit Route and Inner Ring Road projects to ease city traffic (File)
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In an effort to speed up mega-infrastructure projects to reduce traffic in the city, the Pune District administration has directed that land acquisition for the 24-metre-wide High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 65-meter-wide Inner Ring Road project of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to be expedited.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi said that the government departments concerned will complete the demarcation and measurement of land along the route of both projects within a definite time frame. “The PMC should immediately submit the necessary documents and technical reports for the approval of the proposal submitted to the government for the transfer of necessary land under the jurisdiction of the state government,” he said.

“The HCMTR and Inner Ring Road projects will be important in reducing the increasing traffic congestion in Pune city,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manoj Patil.

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The district collector said the process to acquire land of the Union Government’s Defence and Railway Ministry has received a positive response. He said there should be coordinated action between the district administration, municipal corporation and PMRDA for the acquisition of land of the state government and private lands.

Meanwhile, the Pune civic body has decided to undertake a drone survey and prepare a master film production of the actual site and land to be used for a 43.60 km project and its benefits for the city.

A long-term solution to the city’s traffic congestion is expected to cost Rs 2,634 crore. This will mainly include acquiring over 4 lakh sq m of land. Land in Bopodi, Aundh, Bhamburda, Erandwana, Kothrud, Hingne, Parvati, Munjari, Wanawadi, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Vadgaonsheri, Lohegaon, Yerawada and Dhanori will have to be acquired for the project while the government land for project will be available with ease.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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