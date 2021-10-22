Pune: District administration allows ‘Diwali Pahat’ after dip in Covid figures

The Pune district administration has decided to allow ‘Diwali Pahat’, the popular morning musical events that are held during the festival, considering the dip in Covid-19 cases and an uptick in the number of vaccinations.

Last year, the pandemic’s first wave was around its peak during Diwali and the administration did not allow the events. Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajjt Pawar said a proposal was discussed in Friday’s Covid-19 review meeting and it was decided that the events will be allowed.

“We have decided to allow Diwali Pahat events in Pune. This has been decided considering the falling Covid-19 numbers. There have been days when there was no death due to Covid in Pune but people have been asked to take precautions,” said Pawar.

Pawar further said as announced earlier, Saturday onwards, theatres and multiplexes will open and function at 50 per cent audience capacity. “Theatre owners are demanding to be granted permission to operate at 100 per cent capacity and we have assured them that this will be considered after reviewing the situation post Diwali. Considering the fact that schools, colleges and tourist spots have been allowed to open, we need to closely monitor the situation. We will see how the numbers change after Diwali and take a positive approach towards allowing 100 per cent audience at theatres,” said Pawar.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.f

He also congratulated the efforts of the Union government, health workers and state government for reaching the 100-crore vaccination milestone. “Of the 100 crore vaccinated in the country, over 10 crore vaccinations took place in the state. Of the 10 crore in the state, 1.17 crore took place in Pune district,” said Pawar.

Pawar added the jumbo hospitals set up in the district will not be demolished yet. “They have been set up after a lot of trouble and we will keep them for a few months. A decision regarding them will be taken if the numbers don’t go up,” said Pawar.