Pune District admin gets award for implementation of PM-KISAN

The Pune district administration has received an award from the Union Agriculture Ministry for its performance in implementing the PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme, especially for setting up a seamless grievance redressal mechanism.

The award, which was handed over in a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday to mark the second anniversary of the scheme, launched in 2019, was accepted by Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Deputy Collector Jayashri Katare from Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar. Katare is the nodal officer for the implementation of PM-KISAN in Pune District. State Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse was also present on the occasion.

PM-KISAN is a flagship scheme of the central government, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, 2019. Under the scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership of up to two hectares. The amount is transferred into the farmer’s account through direct benefit transfer mode in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

In Pune District, 5,30,235 registered beneficiaries of PM-KISAN have so far received a total of Rs 500.54 crore under the scheme.

The administration had received a list of 20,013 beneficiaries from the district for physical verification, which was promptly done by the administration. It has also done Aadhar seeding for 1.79 lakh beneficiaries from the district. Wrong bank details in 48,295 cases have been corrected so far. Also, 1,235 grievances received from the beneficiaries have been resolved by the administration, according to data.

Beneficiaries who were found to be ineligible (such as those paying income tax) but had received the benefits were asked to repay the money and so, Rs 5.80 crore were recovered.

“To ensure flawless implementation, we conducted daily review by holding meetings with taluka level officials via video conferencing. Credit for this success goes to sub-divisional officers, talathis, tahsildars, gram sevaks and agricultural assistants who worked tirelessly, even during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Katare.

On the national level, Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been directly sent to the bank accounts of more than 10.75 crore farmers so far.