Pune district has administered 50 lakh Covid-19 vaccine shots, a milestone

Till date, a total of 50,00,525 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Pune district. It is behind only Mumbai, which has administered over 60 lakh jabs, as per data released by the Maharashtra Health Department.

In Pune, a total of 19.68 lakh persons in the 45+ age group have been administered the first dose, while about 7.8 lakh have received both jabs. In the 18-44 age group, a total of 15.71 lakh beneficiaries have got the first vaccine dose, while a total of 40,764 have got both doses, state health officials said.

Apart from this, the district has been able to vaccinate 1.56 lakh healthcare workers with the first dose, while 1.08 lakh have got both the jabs. Among frontline workers, a total of 2.45 lakh have got the first dose, while 1.23 lakh have got both shots.

Among other cities, Thane has administered 27.65 lakh vaccine doses so far, while more than 18 lakh doses have been administered in Nagpur. Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Nashik and Satara have administered about 10 lakh vaccine doses each till date.

3.5 crore vaccine in Maharashtra so far

Maharashtra is the first state to cross the milestone of administering 3.5 crore vaccine doses. Till July 7, Maharashtra administered the highest number of vaccine doses in the country at 3.54 crore, Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Maharashtra said.