Two Pune directors who had challenged their limits get shortlisted for META

There were 422 applicants vying to be in the top 10 of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), a showcase of the 10 best plays created in India in the year before. The 2026 season received the highest number of submissions in META’s 21 years. When the shortlist was announced on February 17, there were two names from Pune – and both plays had pushed the personal and artistic limits of their directors and the team. META will be held in Delhi from February 19 to 25.

Parna Pethe did not think small with her directorial debut. Something Like Truth has been written by Shanta Gokhale and explores the textures of “truth, freedom and justice” through monologues by women, with the arch of history moving from 19th century France to early 2000s India and post-war Sri Lanka.

“The selection for META feels like a meaningful acknowledgment of the work and the thought embedded in the play. Being placed among the selected plays from India is heartening. We see it as a reflection of how the work has resonated beyond our immediate circle,” says Pethe.

She adds that Something Like Truth has travelled to several important festivals this year, including the Serendipity Arts Festival, Ranga Shankara and the Bangalore Habba Festival, the International Theatre Festival of Kerala, Delhi’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the Minerva Festival, and the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. “We are happy to travel with the play and to share stories of exploring something like truth in the post-truth world and understanding freedom, and resistance through this medium,” says Pethe.

For Meghna Roy Choudhury, Kadambari was almost not going to be made. “We had no money. But, once Ipshita Chakraborty (one of the country’s finest performers, who plays the lead in Kadambari), agreed to be a part of this play, everything got rolling. I got the confidence to make the play,” says Roy Choudhury.

A famous director, who does not wish to be named, had watched Roy Choudhury’s previous play, The Apology, and was impressed. “He sponsored our 40-day rehearsal space. I had blocked the actors’ timings, and these were actors I had always wanted to work with. I was meeting most of them for the first time in my life in the rehearsal room. We started the process but I told them that I don’t have money so probably there will not be a show at the end,” recalls Roy Choudhury. The actors rallied behind her. Two weeks into the process, Paradigm Shift Arts came on board and, for the first time, Kadambari had a producer.

The play revolves around the relationship between poet laureate Rabindranath Tagore and his sister-in-law Kadambari Devi. “Beyond the whispers of scandal and sorrow, this play pieces together the fragments of her existence, questioning how history remembers Kadambari, who inspired greatness but remained in the shadows. Blending poetic storytelling with evocative performances, Kadambari unearths the unspoken, inviting audiences to witness a story of love, longing and loss. The play takes place on the day when mrityu has come to take away both Kadambari and Rabi.

As they reminisce about their lives together and apart and as memories unfold, so does a final conversation between the living and the departed, between longing and eternity. A final song lingers in the air,” says Roy Choudhury’s director’s note.

The play has tasted rejections and acclaim. “Being shortlisted for META is a surprise for the entire team,” says Roy Choudhury. She has been nominated for original writing, which she calls “very special”. “It reminded me that I used to write, and I should resume it,” she adds. Kadambari has also, finally, got a date at Prithvi theatre, which is on July 28.

Mumbai has a number of plays in the META shortlist. Among these is Ambaa by Atul Kumar, Chandni Raatein, directed by Purva Naresh, Karunashtake by Prajakt Deshmukh and Mithyasur, by Ajeet Singh Pallawat. Kerala, one of the hubs of theatre, will be represented by Dhomi Kitha Kitha Dhomi, directed by O.T. Shajahan, The Old Man and the Sea: Kathakali of Morrow, by Neeraj GM, and Y, directed by Remith Ramesh. A Bengali play, Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo, by Saurav Palodhi from Kolkata.