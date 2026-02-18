Two Pune directors who had challenged their limits get shortlisted for META

META will be held in Delhi from February 19 to 25.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 10:08 PM IST
theatreMumbai has a number of plays in the META shortlist.
Make us preferred source on Google

There were 422 applicants vying to be in the top 10 of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), a showcase of the 10 best plays created in India in the year before. The 2026 season received the highest number of submissions in META’s 21 years. When the shortlist was announced on February 17, there were two names from Pune – and both plays had pushed the personal and artistic limits of their directors and the team. META will be held in Delhi from February 19 to 25.

Parna Pethe did not think small with her directorial debut. Something Like Truth has been written by Shanta Gokhale and explores the textures of “truth, freedom and justice” through monologues by women, with the arch of history moving from 19th century France to early 2000s India and post-war Sri Lanka.

“The selection for META feels like a meaningful acknowledgment of the work and the thought embedded in the play. Being placed among the selected plays from India is heartening. We see it as a reflection of how the work has resonated beyond our immediate circle,” says Pethe.

She adds that Something Like Truth has travelled to several important festivals this year, including the Serendipity Arts Festival, Ranga Shankara and the Bangalore Habba Festival, the International Theatre Festival of Kerala, Delhi’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the Minerva Festival, and the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. “We are happy to travel with the play and to share stories of exploring something like truth in the post-truth world and understanding freedom, and resistance through this medium,” says Pethe.

For Meghna Roy Choudhury, Kadambari was almost not going to be made. “We had no money. But, once Ipshita Chakraborty (one of the country’s finest performers, who plays the lead in Kadambari), agreed to be a part of this play, everything got rolling. I got the confidence to make the play,” says Roy Choudhury.

A famous director, who does not wish to be named, had watched Roy Choudhury’s previous play, The Apology, and was impressed. “He sponsored our 40-day rehearsal space. I had blocked the actors’ timings, and these were actors I had always wanted to work with. I was meeting most of them for the first time in my life in the rehearsal room. We started the process but I told them that I don’t have money so probably there will not be a show at the end,” recalls Roy Choudhury. The actors rallied behind her. Two weeks into the process, Paradigm Shift Arts came on board and, for the first time, Kadambari had a producer.

The play revolves around the relationship between poet laureate Rabindranath Tagore and his sister-in-law Kadambari Devi. “Beyond the whispers of scandal and sorrow, this play pieces together the fragments of her existence, questioning how history remembers Kadambari, who inspired greatness but remained in the shadows. Blending poetic storytelling with evocative performances, Kadambari unearths the unspoken, inviting audiences to witness a story of love, longing and loss. The play takes place on the day when mrityu has come to take away both Kadambari and Rabi.
As they reminisce about their lives together and apart and as memories unfold, so does a final conversation between the living and the departed, between longing and eternity. A final song lingers in the air,” says Roy Choudhury’s director’s note.

Story continues below this ad

The play has tasted rejections and acclaim. “Being shortlisted for META is a surprise for the entire team,” says Roy Choudhury. She has been nominated for original writing, which she calls “very special”. “It reminded me that I used to write, and I should resume it,” she adds. Kadambari has also, finally, got a date at Prithvi theatre, which is on July 28.

Mumbai has a number of plays in the META shortlist. Among these is Ambaa by Atul Kumar, Chandni Raatein, directed by Purva Naresh, Karunashtake by Prajakt Deshmukh and Mithyasur, by Ajeet Singh Pallawat. Kerala, one of the hubs of theatre, will be represented by Dhomi Kitha Kitha Dhomi, directed by O.T. Shajahan, The Old Man and the Sea: Kathakali of Morrow, by Neeraj GM, and Y, directed by Remith Ramesh. A Bengali play, Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo, by Saurav Palodhi from Kolkata.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement