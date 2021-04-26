Pune: Dip in active cases brings some relief, but daily average of deaths cause for concern

Citizens wait inside the vaccination center at Dattanagar Jambhulwadi road Health Centre, Pune, to take vaccine on Monday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Even as a decline in daily active Covid-19 cases over the past week has come as a relief, the number of deaths due to the viral infection is still a cause for concern with the PMC recording a daily average of 55 deaths during the period.

“The city, for the seventh consecutive day, recorded more numbers of recovered Covid patients than those infected. The coming week is crucial, so we are hopeful for cooperation from all. There is a long way to go and we cannot afford to be negligent. Everyone should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

In the ongoing surge, the city recorded its peak of 56,636 active cases on April 18 causing panic while the administration struggled to manage the unexpected rise in positive cases. It had anticipated an active peak of 19,560 cases, if at all there was another wave in the city. This estimate was based on the previous peak of 17,781 in July last year.

The city was among the first to reintroduce restrictions on public movement, followed by weekend lockdown and stringent rules on weekdays. The state government also introduced tougher restrictions across Maharashtra considering the surge.

Now, with active cases decreasing by 7,347 in a week and at 49,289 on April 25, officials are hopeful. But the situation continues to be grim as the city reported 389 deaths in the last seven days as critical patients struggled to get oxygen and ventilator beds despite the administration’s effort to scale up health infrastructure.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said there was a decline in active patients, but the need for medical oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds was very much there. A demand for remdesivir and medical oxygen has been made to the state government, he added.

The addition of oxygen beds has enabled the civic administration to meet the demand, but the increase in demand for ventilator beds continues to be an issue. There has also been an increased shortage of medical oxygen and remdesivir.