Forced to take ‘oath of secrecy’ on camera: Elderly couple lose Rs 2.58 crore in digital arrest fraud

The two were told that to clear their name from the case, they will have to deposit their assets to 'RBI accounts' for verification. (File photo)

An early 70s couple in Pune, who were duped in a digital arrest fraud in which they lost Rs 2.58 crores of their life savings, were coerced to take an oath of secrecy before on camera by cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai crime branch officers. The couple were forced to liquidate their shares and fixed deposits and even take a gold loan to continue paying the fraudsters, investigators said.

Over a period of two weeks ending February 26, the 75-year-old husband who is retired from a private company in Mumbai and his 72-year-old wife were subjected to online coercion in which fraudsters accused them of having links to the ‘Naresh Goyal’ case misusing the name of the fraudulently taking the name of the Jet Airways founder who has faced investigations by various agencies. The fraudsters forced them to transfer Rs 2.58 crore in 23 large transactions to mule accounts claiming their money was being sent to the Reserve Bank of India for verification.