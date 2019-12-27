Pune DIG booked for ‘molesting minor’ at her birthday party

At the birthday party, More allegedly molested the girl in front of her family. (Representational) At the birthday party, More allegedly molested the girl in front of her family. (Representational)

An FIR has been filed against Nishikant More, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, motor transport, Pune, at the Kharghar police station in Navi Mumbai for allegedly molesting a minor.

In her complaint, the 17-year-old girl said More, a friend of her father’s, had touched her inappropriately during the cake-cutting ceremony on her birthday.

“He touched my chest, my hands and my face under the guise of rubbing the cake on me and then ate the cake off my body,” she alleged.

The girl alleged that More had touched her inappropriately and kissed her earlier as well. “He would threaten to put my family behind bars if I told anyone about it,” she said in her complaint.

At the birthday party, More allegedly molested the girl in front of her family. “We have lodged an FIR under Section 354 A and some sections of POCSO. Further action will be taken soon,” said a senior officer from Navi Mumbai Police.

