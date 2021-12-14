Pune: Organisation specialised in diabetes reversal to host annual event to raise awareness

Freedom from Diabetes (FFD) — a Pune-based organisation specialised in diabetes reversal — will host its annual event ‘Muktotsav 2021’ from December 16 to 19. The event will celebrate individuals who have successfully reversed diabetes among other lifestyle-related disorders through the FFD’s unique programme.

The four-day event also aims to inspire others who hope to free themselves from diabetes. Participants can attend it online free of cost at the website drpramodtripathi.com/muktostav-2021/.

The highlight of this year’s event will be a session addressed by noted physician, diabetologist and author Professor Roy Taylor who revolutionised the treatment for type-2 diabetes. Professor Taylor will talk to participants about his personal experience with diabetics from around the world and encourage people to take control of their lives and free themselves from diabetes.

The event will also have noted personalities from the field of science and medicine. Dr Mukesh Batra – founder of Dr Batra’s group; Dr Ali Irani – head of the physiotherapy department at Nanavati Hospital and scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar – Fellow of Royal Society who will talk to participants.

“537 million adults around the world are living with diabetes and this number is estimated to rise to 643 million by 2030. In India alone, more than 77 million adults are living with diabetes and this number is estimated to increase to 134 million by 2045. The unfortunate part is that 57 per cent of cases remain undiagnosed and this is more troubling. At ‘Muktotsav’, while we celebrate the success of individuals who have reversed diabetes, our larger objective is to raise awareness amongst those who may be undiagnosed as well as those who want to free themselves from diabetes,” says Dr Pramod Tripathi, founder, FFD.

Over the four days, the FFD will felicitate and reward individuals who have reversed diabetes and passed the glucose tolerance test (GTT). The event will also felicitate other achievers and their families who managed to lose significant weight and those who could end dependency on medicines. GTT is a medical test in which glucose is given and blood samples are taken afterwards to determine how quickly it is cleared from the blood.

“In 2016, we had 23 individuals who passed the GTT and today in 2021, the number has risen to a whopping 204. In 2016, we had 520 diabetics registered with us under the Intensive Reversal programme and this year, the number has increased to 6,725. While it is concerning that the number of people diagnosed with diabetes is rapidly increasing each year, we also take consolation in the fact that more and more diabetics are approaching us in the early stages of their condition. The earlier one decides to act on diabetes, the better are their chances of effectively reversing it. Over the last seven years, the FFD has helped over 11,000 individuals reverse their diabetes and we are on a mission to free 100,000 diabetics by 2025,” Dr Tripathi said.