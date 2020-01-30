Pune: Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate ‘Indrayani Thadi’ today

Fadnavis said the activists were not arrested for possessing Maoist literature or for performing revolutionary plays and poetry, but for their alleged association with a banned terrorist organisation. Fadnavis said the activists were not arrested for possessing Maoist literature or for performing revolutionary plays and poetry, but for their alleged association with a banned terrorist organisation.

A helping hand for women’s empowerment and a platform to support and motivate women’s entrepreneurship, the second edition of ‘Indrayani Thadi’ will be inaugurated by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Bhosari on Thursday. The event will be held on Gaavjatra ground from January 30 to February 2.

Conceptualised by MLA Mahesh Landge, the programme is the result of efforts by the Shivanjali Sakhi Manch, said the organisers at a press conference on Tuesday.

‘Indrayani Thadi’ is a rural carnival with cultural events, food market, flea market, live shows, packaged/homemade food products, handicrafts and handloom, among other attractions, said Landge.

He added that the programme is aimed at providing a market to products made by women’s self-help groups and uplifting their social status by making them financially independent.

The carnival has numerous thematic structures from the fields of arts, science, Indian freedom struggle and Indian mythology on display. The entrance to the arena has a massive replica of social reformer Jyotirao Phule’s place of residence (wada).

The entrance gate also has prototypes of former president Pratibha Patil, Queen Jijau, social reformers Savitribai Phule, Ahilyadevi Holkar and Mother Teresa, singer Lata Mangeshkar, astronaut Kalpana Chawla and social worker Sindhutai Sapkal.

At the entrance to the arena, a statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has been displayed, along with ‘Samvidhan Bhavan’ proposed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipality, a statue of Gautam Buddha and others.

