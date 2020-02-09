Pune: Development groups to offer affordable housing finance to poor women

“This year, Annapurna will focus on making housing finance available to its members for affordable and sustainable houses in their slums. These houses need to be strong enough to withstand the onslaught of floods and other natural disasters,” said Medha Purai Samant, founder chairperson of Annapurna. “This year, Annapurna will focus on making housing finance available to its members for affordable and sustainable houses in their slums. These houses need to be strong enough to withstand the onslaught of floods and other natural disasters,” said Medha Purai Samant, founder chairperson of Annapurna.

A group of six development organisations working in Pune and Mumbai, Annapurna Pariwar will offer housing finance to poor women. The group aims at empowering such women and their families in finance, education, health and child development.

The group observed its 27th annual rally on February 1, which was attended by more than 8,000 women, where 50 entrepreneurs and 11 social workers were felicitated.

On the occasion, chief guest K C Ranjani, associated with Habitat for Humanity of India, said there was a need to make low-cost sustainable homes available for India’s underprivileged to make a better future, while also contributing towards their financial and social stability.

“Our society needs more community-based organisations to ensure that the democratic values do not get eroded,” she said.

“This year, Annapurna will focus on making housing finance available to its members for affordable and sustainable houses in their slums. These houses need to be strong enough to withstand the onslaught of floods and other natural disasters,” said Medha Purai Samant, founder chairperson of Annapurna.

Samant said last year, Annapurna Group gave micro loans of Rs 250 crore to poor women with a collected savings of Rs 90 crore, adding that these loans were given without any collateral or security and it had been observed that the repayment rate was 100 per cent.

Under its micro insurance wing, more than Rs 3 lakh was distributed to help poor families during sickness and death, Samant said.

She added that educational scholarship of Rs 23 lakh benefited 907 children from an underprivileged background.

