Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar inaugurates ‘My Safe Pune’ app

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday inaugurated the “My Safe Pune” app, an initiative by Pune city police to ensure effective patrolling by beat marshals and offer quick response to people during any incident of crime.

The app, a brainchild of Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, will track the movements of the beat marshals at all police stations and record various details, such as the spots they visit, along with the time of the visit during patrolling.

As per its usage guidelines, a beat marshal would have to take a selfie of him/her upon his/her arrival to a crime scene and upload it on the app in real-time. A press release issued on Friday said the app, under the guidance of DCP Pankaj Deshmukh, has been successfully used in the Pune city police’s jurisdiction of Zone 4.

Ajit Pawar takes a dig at “faulty” construction

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the renovated building of the Pune Police headquarters, constructed in 1908. Trophies and awards won by the police are displayed at the building.

On finding some “faults” at the renovated building, Pawar slammed the contractor and also police officials. Top cops, including Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, were present on the occasion.