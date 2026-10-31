Pune DEO wrote to CEO thrice about alleged fake bulk changes in voter addresses

Between late 2024 and early 2025, the Pune District Electoral Officer (DEO) had thrice written to Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) about allegedly fraudulent bulk change in Voter ID addresses, according to documents accessed by The Indian Express.

The three letters raised concerns about the same document being submitted for requested changes in addresses of a large number of voters, the same IP address being used to submit such applications, and election officials in Pune being powerless to reject the address change even though the voters were found to be in their original constituencies, as only the “accept” option was available on the ERONET software.

The allegedly fraudulent changes in voter addresses were done before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

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What are Form-7 and Form-8?

Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Form-8 can be used to change a voter’s details, such as an address, while Form-7 provides for the deletion of a voter from a constituency. After an address change using Form-8 is accepted by the election officials of the new constituency, a Form-7 is automatically generated in the voter’s original constituency to delete him from that voter list. The DEO’s letters raised serious concern about this system.

Only ‘accept’ option on software

The first letter was sent on October 17, 2024 by then Collector and DEO Suhas Divse. The letter stated that electricity bills with the same address had been used as proof to submit multiple Form-8 applications. It said the same IP address was used to submit a large number of Form-8s in constituencies like Khadakwasla, Vadgaon Sheri, Baramati, and Parvati. Further, an investigation of the submitted electricity bill revealed the name on the bill and the voter’s name did not match.

“Taking advantage of similarity of surnames, a voter has filled applications for other persons instead of himself,” the DEO wrote.

In the second letter, referring to the large number of Form-8 applications, the new DEO Jitendra Dudi wrote on March 20, 2025, that once a Form-8 application was accepted by the election officials of a new constituency, the only option available to the officials of the original constituency on the ERONET portal was to ‘accept’ the auto-generated Form-7. He further wrote that verification on the ground had revealed that the voters had not shifted from the original constituency and were residing at the same place. Since only one option was available on the portal, accordingly, BLOs had been instructed to take action as per the available option.

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On April 4, 2025, DEO Dudi wrote that the number of auto-generated Form-7s due to Form-8 submissions could increase because of the upcoming local autonomous body elections in January 2026. In this third letter, the DEO requested that the E-Roll should not be updated according to the accepted Form-8 until the BLO of the original constituency conducts an inquiry into the auto-generated Form-7.

“It is a request that in the assembly constituency where the Form-7 has been auto-generated, the options to ‘accept’ or ‘reject’ the forms be made available on the ERO NET portal,” the DEO wrote.

The option on the software remains unchanged as of October 2026

Inquiry by CEO’s office

Noticing such fraudulent changes on the ground, NCP leader Ajit Gavhane submitted a complaint to the Maharashtra CEO’s office. The CEO’s office ordered an inquiry on November 20, 2025. When contacted by The Indian Express, DEO Dudi said that the above mentioned reports had been submitted to the CEO’s office in response to the inquiry.

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Inquiry reports were submitted by DEO of Thane and EROs of Nashik East, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Bhosari, Kothrud, Pimpri, and Khadakwasala.

Bhosari ERO submitted that 5,603 Form-7s were auto-generated in his constituency, and said only the “accept” option was available for these forms.

Srikrushan Pancha, Thane DEO, reported that Form-8 applications were filled on the same date for shifting of eight voters, all Muslims, from Bhosari to Ovala Majiwada using the same phone number. Who filled the Form-8 applications? “The name is not visible on the ERONET portal”, the DEO wrote.

Archana Yadav, Pimpri ERO, reported that 42 voters, majority of them being Muslims, had been shifted from Bhosari to Pimpri using Form-8 submitted in October 2024 and that the forms were ‘VOTER SELF FILLED’. However, most of the Form-8 applications were submitted on the same day using just three phone numbers. This raises doubts about whether the voters themselves actually submitted the forms.

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The final report submitted to the CEO’s office by Pune DEO stated that a huge number of applications were received during the 2024 election period. It read, “Since it is necessary to print and publish the electoral roll within the stipulated period for the upcoming Assembly elections, it was necessary to approve or reject the said application within the stipulated period for decision.” The report adds that the ERO’s office took necessary action on the Form-7s, and details of this were submitted to political parties from time to time.

The Indian Express found multiple voters in Bhosari whose names had been shifted to Pimpri in Maval, and constituencies in Thane, Palghar, and Aurangabad without the voter’s knowledge. Many of their Voter IDs have been deleted in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

Responding to a request for comment DEO Dudi told The Indian Express, “Necessary decisions were being taken by EROs of those constituencies considering the report of the BLOs. On the basis of that, Form-8s were being accepted there, and accordingly Form-7s were being generated at the respective constituencies. Since the ‘accept’ option was available, the concerned ERO exercised the necessary accept option as per their reports.”

In response to an email for comments, CEO S Chockalingam wrote that he was out of station and not in a position to respond.