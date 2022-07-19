scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Pune sees spike in dengue fever, 50 cases confirmed in two weeks

Dengue fever is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The primary vectors that transmit the disease are Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and breeding occurs mainly through man-made containers, including buckets and discarded containers, officials said.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
Updated: July 19, 2022 11:33:48 am
dengueAccording to the civic health department report, this year there have been 11 cases of H1N1 virus (swine flu) infection till date. (File)

The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation has said that there has been a rise in the number of dengue cases in the city. Close to 200 cases of dengue and 72 of chikungunya have been confirmed by civic health authorities since January this year.

Within the span of a fortnight this month, the authorities have confirmed 50 cases of dengue fever in the city. However, there have been no deaths due to dengue, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer (health) told The Indian Express. Overall, from January till July, there have been 972 suspected cases of dengue, while laboratory tests confirmed the viral infection in 193 cases.

Dengue fever is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The primary vectors that transmit the disease are Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and breeding occurs mainly through man-made containers, including buckets, mud pots, discarded containers, used tyres and stormwater drains, making dengue an insidious disease in densely populated urban areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Also Read |The three BA.2 sub-variants driving Covid surge and the efficacy of vaccines against them

Prevention and control of the disease depend on effective vector control measures. “We have issued 971 notices to establishments and societies where breeding spots have been found and Rs 46,000 has been collected as administrative fee,” Dr Wavare said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

According to the civic health department report, this year there have been 11 cases of H1N1 virus (swine flu) infection till date. In May this year, a 60-year-old man from Phaltan tehsil in Maharashtra’s Satara district was admitted to KEM Hospital for treatment of swine flu. He, however, was not from Pune and later succumbed to the disease, Dr Wavare said.

When contacted, Dr Rajesh Gadia, consulting physician at KEM Hospital said that there is no large outbreak as such and sporadic cases of dengue are being reported. “However, we had admitted six persons with severe symptoms hailing from Baramati and Phaltan in the Intensive Care Unit. They were in shock, with symptoms like low blood pressure and acute respiratory disease syndrome,” Dr Gadia said.

More from Pune

The expert said that they were also seeing patients with seasonal influenza, apart from dengue and H1N1 virus. According to Dr Amit Dravid, infectious diseases expert at Pune’s Noble Hospital, they have seen a few patients with swine flu infection. The symptoms are similar to Covid-19 infection and a CT scan is conducted for patients with breathlessness to identify the disease, Dr Dravid said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Express Townhall

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’

Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity

Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity

Premium
Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

How Babar became Baadshah Babar: Balance, weight-transfer, will to win and never to relax

How Babar became Baadshah Babar: Balance, weight-transfer, will to win and never to relax

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims
Prez, V-P polls takeaways

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims

Premium
Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022
SPONSORED

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)
SPONSORED

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement