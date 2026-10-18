Pune dengue cases cross 2,000 this year; 66% reported in three months

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Civic health officials have inspected over 13 lakh properties and levied Rs 5.7 lakh in fines to curb mosquito breeding.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 12:45 PM IST
dengue preventionPune dengue cases have reached 2,009 in 2026, with nearly 66 per cent reported from August to October (File photo).
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Pune has recorded 2,009 suspected dengue cases this year, with nearly 66 per cent reported in August, September, and October, according to data from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department. The monthly breakdown shows 484 suspected cases reported in August, 508 in September, and 346 in October.

All 2,009 suspected cases tested positive for the NS1 antigen, an early screening test used to detect dengue virus infection during the initial days of illness. According to Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Medical Officer of Health at the PMC, officials detected 2,651 mosquito breeding sites across homes, societies, offices, and colleges by October 14 this year, leading the corporation to collect Rs 5.7 lakh in administrative fees.

To curb vector growth, insect control authorities have applied abate, a chemical larvicide that kills mosquito larvae before they mature, to stagnant water and storage containers across more than 13 lakh private and public properties. Among the PMC’s 16 wards, Kothrud, Nagar Road-Wadgaon Sheri, and Aundh-Baner have each registered over 200 suspected dengue cases.

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Weather, construction, and stagnant storage

While case management has improved, experts point to several environmental and structural factors fueling the mosquito population. The prolonged hot weather this October has created favourable breeding conditions. Dr Amit Dravid, intensivist at Noble Hospital, noted that ongoing construction activities, particularly in Pune’s suburbs, create prime breeding grounds as open structures collect stagnant water.

Also, Pune’s weekly water supply cuts have forced residents to store water, increasing the risk of mosquito proliferation. Officials from the PMC insect control department have appealed to citizens to tightly cover all buckets, drums, and water containers.

Dr Aditya Bari, consulting physician and diabetologist at Poona Hospital, emphasised the need for proper storage management.

“Dengue mosquitoes can breed in very small amounts of stagnant water, even in hollow vessels containing as little as 50 ml of water. Check balconies and surroundings for water collected in containers, pots, trays, and other objects and empty all water-holding containers regularly,” Dr Bari advised.

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Localised mosquito range demands weekly ‘dry days’

Highlighting the hyper-local nature of transmission, a recent white paper by Envu India titled The Hundred Metre Disease notes that Aedes aegypti, the mosquito primarily responsible for urban dengue, typically flies an average distance of only 106 meters from where it emerges. This puts homes, apartment buildings, and immediate neighbouring properties at the centre of prevention efforts.

Because an Aedes mosquito can develop from an egg to a flying adult in seven to ten days, the report advocates establishing one day every week as a dedicated water-check day. This aligns with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to cover, empty, and clean household water containers weekly, as well as India’s national vector-control guidance recommending a weekly “dry day.”

The report warns against easily overlooked breeding spots, such as refrigerator drip trays, AC drip trays, plant saucers, roof gutters, and small containers holding standing water.

“From October to December, keep weekly checks running until the rains end and scrub every container after the last rains, so the eggs laid this season are gone before 2027,” the report added.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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