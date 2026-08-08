Pune records 749 suspected dengue cases this year, spike in June-July

Pune has recorded 749 suspected cases of dengue viral fever this year, of which two-thirds were clocked in June and July alone, according to data.

As per Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department data, there were 175 suspected cases reported in June and 323 in July. In August, 78 suspected cases of dengue viral fever were reported till date.

The suspected cases were positive on the NS1 antigen test, which is an early screening test used to detect dengue viral infection in the first few days of illness. Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Virology lab tests have confirmed 26 positive cases.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, Pune Municipal Corporation, said that around 1,708 mosquito breeding sites were found at homes, societies, offices and colleges and an administrative fee of Rs 2.6 lakh was levied.