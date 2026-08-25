Pune delivery boy kidnapped, hit with machete, robbed of Rs 90,000; 6 held

The six accused who were involved in kidnapping and attacking a delivery boy near Pune city, along with the team from Pimpri Chinchwad Crime Branch. (Express Photo/special arrangement)

A 24-year-old delivery executive was allegedly kidnapped near Pune city, attacked with a machete and robbed of Rs 90,000 in cash on August 21. The Crime Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Monday arrested six men in connection with the armed robbery that occurred near Gahunje Stadium.

According to the police, the assailants allegedly intercepted the man while he was returning on his motorcycle after delivering an order at Lodha Society.

The suspects — Suraj Shankar Chalvadi, 24, of Mamurdi; Dipak Dayanand Bhandge, 24; Avinash Arun Wankhede, 26; Prathamesh alias Pratik Haribhau Kank, 27; Viraj alias Sunny Yuvraj Hirve, 19; and Isak Raju Kajapuram, 28 — allegedly intercepted his motorcycle, forced him into an autorickshaw and took him towards an open ground near a crematorium at Mamurdi, around two kilometres away. “They hit his head with the blunt side of the large machete, left him bleeding on the ground and fled with Rs 90,000 in cash. He has been hospitalised,” said an officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police.