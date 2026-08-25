Pune delivery boy kidnapped, hit with machete, robbed of Rs 90,000; 6 held

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A 24-year-old delivery executive was allegedly kidnapped near Pune city, attacked with a machete and robbed of Rs 90,000 in cash on August 21. The Crime Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Monday arrested six men in connection with the armed robbery that occurred near Gahunje Stadium.
According to the police, the assailants allegedly intercepted the man while he was returning on his motorcycle after delivering an order at Lodha Society.
The suspects — Suraj Shankar Chalvadi, 24, of Mamurdi; Dipak Dayanand Bhandge, 24; Avinash Arun Wankhede, 26; Prathamesh alias Pratik Haribhau Kank, 27; Viraj alias Sunny Yuvraj Hirve, 19; and Isak Raju Kajapuram, 28 — allegedly intercepted his motorcycle, forced him into an autorickshaw and took him towards an open ground near a crematorium at Mamurdi, around two kilometres away. “They hit his head with the blunt side of the large machete, left him bleeding on the ground and fled with Rs 90,000 in cash. He has been hospitalised,” said an officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police.
The police have seized property worth Rs 1.8 lakh, including the autorickshaw allegedly used in the crime and a mobile phone, from the accused. However, the cash allegedly looted from the delivery executive is yet to be recovered, the police said. “The accused are habitual offenders and serious offences such as robbery and theft have been registered against them in the past,” Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.
The police examined CCTV footage to trace the autorickshaw allegedly used in the crime, analysed technical data and gathered information through informers to identify the suspects.
The police at Talegaon Dabhade station have booked the accused for robbery, wrongful confinement and common intention, along with sections of the Arms Act.