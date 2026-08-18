Pune-Delhi SpiceJet flight delayed by 12 hours — over ‘Dubai glitch’

2 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 10:40 PM IST
A SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi was delayed by nearly 12 hours on Tuesday, leaving several passengers stranded at the airport for most of the day and alleging that they received inadequate information and refreshments from the airline.
Flight SG-937 was scheduled to depart from Pune at 5:55 am and arrive in Delhi at 8:30 am. It finally took off at around 5:19 pm and reached Delhi at approximately 7:43 pm.
According to a passenger who did not wish to be named, airline staff repeatedly cited technical issues with the aircraft arriving from Dubai as the reason for the delay.
“Our flight was originally scheduled to depart from Pune at 5:55 am on Tuesday. However, the flight was repeatedly delayed, and when we asked the reason, the airline staff repeatedly told us that there were issues with the aircraft flying from Dubai that was supposed to fly to Delhi,” the passenger told The Indian Express.
The passenger said airline staff neither confirmed whether an alternative flight would be arranged nor provided a firm departure time during the delay.
A video of the incident, showing an argument between passengers and airline staff, has surfaced. In the video, a staff member can be heard saying the aircraft that had arrived from Dubai would be cleared to fly to Delhi only after engineers gave the go-ahead.
Passengers also alleged that the airline failed to provide refreshments during the prolonged wait.
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One passenger said the delay forced them to cancel their original booking and rebook a flight for Wednesday, resulting in the loss of a working day and expenditure on a hotel booking.
The Indian Express reached out to SpiceJet multiple times for a response on the delay but did not receive a reply till the time of publishing this report.