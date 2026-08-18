Pune-Delhi SpiceJet flight delayed by 12 hours — over ‘Dubai glitch’

According to a passenger who did not wish to be named, airline staff repeatedly cited technical issues with the aircraft arriving from Dubai as the reason for the delay. (Express Photo)

A SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi was delayed by nearly 12 hours on Tuesday, leaving several passengers stranded at the airport for most of the day and alleging that they received inadequate information and refreshments from the airline.

Flight SG-937 was scheduled to depart from Pune at 5:55 am and arrive in Delhi at 8:30 am. It finally took off at around 5:19 pm and reached Delhi at approximately 7:43 pm.

According to a passenger who did not wish to be named, airline staff repeatedly cited technical issues with the aircraft arriving from Dubai as the reason for the delay.

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“Our flight was originally scheduled to depart from Pune at 5:55 am on Tuesday. However, the flight was repeatedly delayed, and when we asked the reason, the airline staff repeatedly told us that there were issues with the aircraft flying from Dubai that was supposed to fly to Delhi,” the passenger told The Indian Express.