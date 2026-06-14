In rural Pune, over 1.9 lakh depend on tanker, dams at slightly lower capacity than last year

In the city, Pune Municipal Corporation has declared that only alternate day water supply will be available from June 15. Rural areas in the district are also coming under increasing stress due to the delayed monsoon.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readJun 14, 2026 08:19 PM IST
A delayed monsoon in 2026 has left over 1.9 lakh rural Pune residents dependent on 124 water tankers across 114 villages. With the traditional June 8–10 arrival date missed, the prolonged dry spell has raised severe concerns over depleting dam water levels.A delayed monsoon in 2026 has left over 1.9 lakh rural Pune residents dependent on 124 water tankers across 114 villages. (File Photo)
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The delayed monsoon in 2026 has left over 1.9 lakh people in rural areas of Pune district dependent on water tankers for water supply. According to Pune Zila Parishad data, 124 tankers were dispatched on June 11 to cover 114 villages with a total population of 1,93,809. The usual monsoon onset date in Maharashtra is June 8-10. However, monsoon has not set in till Pune till June 12, raising concerns over water levels in dams and the supply issues that might follow.

In the city, Pune Municipal Corporation has declared that only alternate day water supply will be available from June 15. Rural areas in the district are also coming under increasing stress due to the delayed monsoon. The highest number of tankers are being supplied to regions in the Ambegaon (26) and Junnar (21) talukas, followed by regions in Purandar (18), Khed (15), Indapur (13), and Shirur (12). Some tankers are also being supplied to Bhor (8), Haveli (8), and Daund (1). Baramati, Maval, Mulshi, and Velhe do not have any tankers supplying water to them at this point.

Amit Patharwat, Pune ZP rural water supply department’s executive engineer, said that currently water supply through tankers is being smoothly provided to rural areas. He, however, said that a continued lack of rain could lead to water supply issues.
On top of irrigation dams, rural areas also get a significant portion their water supply from wells, borewells, aquifers, and other such sources.

Also Read | Tanker Town Pune | ‘Water tanker owners feel general public should be grateful to them,’ say residents

Dams at slightly lower capacity than last year

According to data from the state’s Water Resources Department, 15 of the 22 large and medium dams in the Pune district are at a lower capacity as compared to the same date last year.

Six dams are at a higher capacity than last year and one dam held 0 storage last year as well as this year. Of the 22 dams in the district, Bhama Askhed dam, Pawana dam, and the Khadakwasla system comprising Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar, and Varasgaon dams, are used for water supply. The other dams are largely used for irrigation purposes.

Pruthviraj Phalke, Superintending Engineer at Pune Irrigation Circle under the Water Resources Department, told The Indian Express, “Last year Monsoon had begun on May 10 and continued till November. That is why the dams had more water last year.”

Also Read | Water tanker industry: How a civic gap became a booming business in Pune

He also said that dams supplying water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities had adequate water supply till August 31.
However, a weaker monsoon could mean that water supply leading up to next year will come under stress.

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“PMC uses extra water in general. Each person should not use more than 150 liters. PMC should be using 15 TMC according to its 90 lakh population. However, it is 22 TMC in reality. The PMC uses approximately 45 per cent extra water. People need to use water more mindfully, the per head consumption is really high,” Phalke added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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