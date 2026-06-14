In rural Pune, over 1.9 lakh depend on tanker, dams at slightly lower capacity than last year

The delayed monsoon in 2026 has left over 1.9 lakh people in rural areas of Pune district dependent on water tankers for water supply. According to Pune Zila Parishad data, 124 tankers were dispatched on June 11 to cover 114 villages with a total population of 1,93,809. The usual monsoon onset date in Maharashtra is June 8-10. However, monsoon has not set in till Pune till June 12, raising concerns over water levels in dams and the supply issues that might follow.

In the city, Pune Municipal Corporation has declared that only alternate day water supply will be available from June 15. Rural areas in the district are also coming under increasing stress due to the delayed monsoon. The highest number of tankers are being supplied to regions in the Ambegaon (26) and Junnar (21) talukas, followed by regions in Purandar (18), Khed (15), Indapur (13), and Shirur (12). Some tankers are also being supplied to Bhor (8), Haveli (8), and Daund (1). Baramati, Maval, Mulshi, and Velhe do not have any tankers supplying water to them at this point.