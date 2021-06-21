Pune: Dehu Road Cantt relaxes curbs on hotels and shops

The new guidelines issued by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) relaxing shop and hotel timings will come into effect from Monday. The same guidelines will be applicable in the Dehu Road Cantonment Board jurisdiction. Ramswarup Haritwal, CEO of Dehu Road Cantonment Board, also issued the same guidelines that the PCMC had issued.

According to the guidelines, except for Saturdays and Sundays, all shops will remain open in Dehu Road Cantonment Board area till 7 pm. Non-essential shops will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. Similarly, hotels, restaurants and bars will remain open till 10 pm on weekdays and remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays when only home delivery will be allowed till 11 pm.

According to the guidelines, essentials and non-essential shops will remain open on weekdays. Non-essential shops will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. Public libraries will also remain open. Similarly, competitive classes, coaching classes and training institutes will remain open with up to 50 per cent of the hall capacity. The directives said malls will remain open at 50 per cent of their capacity while single screen theatres and multiplexes will stay shut. “Gyms, salons, beauty parlours, spa and wellness centres will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity. Air conditioners will not be allowed,” the guidelines said.

All agriculture-related shops and activities will be allowed. Wine shops have been allowed to stay open on all days of the week.

The directives said home delivery from hotels and restaurants will be allowed till 11 pm, takeaways will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

The directives said all sporting activities, including walking and cycling, will be allowed in the jurisdiction of Dehu Road Cantonment Board area from 5 am to 9 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm on all days of the week. “All essential services, government offices and emergency services required for Covid-19 management will operate at up to 100 per cent of their capacity,” the directives said.