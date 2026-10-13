Siblings die in Pune road accident: Teen’s organ donation offers hope to patients

“We are still deeply traumatised by this tragic incident. One can only imagine what the parents must be going through after losing both their son and daughter in a road accident,” officials from the transplant coordination team at Jupiter Hospital in Pune said on the heartbreaking loss of two young siblings.

In a tragic road accident late on Sunday night, a 21-year-old youth died on the spot, while his 16-year-old sister sustained grievous injuries after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit from behind by another motorcycle. According to information given by the Dehu Road police under Pimpri Chinchwad commissionerate, the accident took place around 7 pm on the Old Mumbai Highway. An FIR was registered by the uncle of the two siblings.

The accident occurred near Poona Gate Hotel. “Probe suggests the two siblings were travelling on the bike with elder brother riding and sister riding pillion. They were going from Dehu Road to Nigdi when another two-wheeler rammed into their bike from behind. The brother succumbed to injuries soon after being taken to hospital. Doctors said the sister has been declared brain dead,” said Senior Inspector Vikram Bansode of Dehu Road police station.

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“The accused two-wheeler rider too was injured in the accident and has sustained serious injuries. He has undergone a surgery and is being treated at a hospital. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. As per our information, the brother was an engineering student while the sister was in Class 12. The two had gone to Ghorawadeshwar area and were returning home,” another officer from the police station said.

The siblings were initially rushed to YCM Hospital in Pimpri and subsequently shifted to another hospital in Bhosari before being moved to Jupiter Hospital, where the organ donation process is now underway. The 16-year-old girl was declared brain dead on Tuesday, following which her parents consented to donate her organs, giving several critically ill patients awaiting transplants a new lease of life.

As part of the organ allocation process, her liver and one kidney will be used for transplantation in patients on the waiting list at Jupiter Hospital. The other kidney will be transplanted into a patient at Sahyadri Hospital in Hadapsar. Officials from the transplant coordination team said the grieving parents would return to their native place in Udupi, Karnataka, for the final rites of their children.

Road accidents account for nearly half of organ donations

The tragedy has once again drawn attention to the devastating toll of road traffic accidents and their contribution to organ donation. According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) in Pune, 60 organ donations have been recorded in its zone so far this year. Of these, 27 donors were declared brain dead, primarily following road traffic accidents in Pune district and surrounding areas. The group comprised 22 male and five female donors.

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Aarti Gokhale, chief central coordinator of the ZTCC Pune Zone, which covers Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur, confirmed the figures. “Presently, the process of allocating the organs is underway,” Gokhale said. While organ donation offers hope and a second chance at life to patients awaiting transplants, several activists said that the circumstances behind them underscore the urgent need to address road safety and prevent avoidable deaths.