Pune: Defence staffer booked for cheating woman on fake assurance of job in Railways

A defence staffer currently attached to the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Maharashtra’s Pune city has been booked for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 6 lakh on false assurances of providing her a job in the Indian Railways.

The woman identified as 29-year-old Varsha Kadam has lodged the FIR in this case at the Lonavala City Police Station.

Kadam approached the police with the help of a Military Intelligence unit in Pune Tuesday and lodged a complaint against Omkar Bhave and his aide Rachana Surve.

Bhave and Surve have been booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the FIR, Kadam has been running the canteen at INS Shivaji in Lonavala since 2018. Bhave, the accused, was then working at INS Shivaji and used to visit this canteen often. Kadam and Bhave got to know each other here.

Kadam allegedly assured a job to Kadam in the Indian Railways and demanded Rs 18 lakh for the purpose. Kadam told him she cannot afford such a huge amount following which Bhave assured her a job in the Indian Railways on payment of Rs 8 lakh.

Kadam then gave Rs 8 lakh to Bhave and his aides through cash and online transactions between January and April 2019. It is stated in the FIR that during a meeting with Rachana Surve for paying the money, the accused gave an Indian Railways identity card to Kadam. The accused also assured Kadam that she would get her appointment letter by post.

Despite the assurance, Kadam never got a job in the Railways and hence demanded her money back. Bhave gave back Rs 2 lakh to her, but the remaining amount of Rs 6 lakh was not returned. Meanwhile, Bhave got transferred to CME, Dapodi.

After knowing about the incident, the Military Intelligence sleuths conducted an inquiry into this matter with the help of Pune Rural police and then the FIR was lodged. No arrest has been made yet in connection with this case and the police are investigating further.