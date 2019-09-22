Pune: Jawan arrested in fake Army recruitment letter racket; Nigerian held with 200 gm cocaine

The Satara police on Saturday arrested a jawan of the Defence Security Corps (DSC), who was posted at a key Army

unit in Pune, for his alleged involvement in a racket of issuing fake Army recruitment letters to youth.

Advertising

The Southern Command’s Military Intelligence Unit and Satara Police, in a joint operation, initially arrested the owner of a private coaching centre for Armed Forces recruitment, and his aide, in the second week of March. While two more civilians were arrested subsequently, police later identified three serving jawans — two from Army units and one from the DSC — who were actively involved in the scam that ran from early 2017 to late 2018.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Satara Police on Saturday arrested Devinder Basant Singh (40), a DSC soldier posted at a key Army establishment in Pune. Along with the four civilians, police have already arrested Army jawan Hanumant Devalue. The arrest on Saturday is the sixth arrest in the case.

One more Army jawan, Brijpal Singh, is yet to be arrested. Inspector Vijay Kumbhar of Satara Police’s LCB confirmed Singh’s arrest and said he had been remanded to police custody. The DSC is under the Ministry of Defence and comprises superannuated soldiers of Army, Navy and the Air Force. DSC personnel are deployed for the security of sensitive defence establishments across the country.

Advertising

Initial investigation has revealed that the racketeers took between Rs 2 to 5 lakh from individual candidates in exchange for forged recruitment letters.

30-year-old Nigerian man arrested with 200 gm cocaine

The Crime Branch of the Pune City Police arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian national for the alleged possession of 200 gm cocaine.

Police identified the accused as Uba Savior Godwin, a resident of Pisoli.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and nabbed Godwin at the exit gate of a housing society in Kondhwa on Friday, while he was on a two-wheeler.

According to police, during a search, they recovered a bag from him in which he was carrying 200 gm cocaine, estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh.

“We also recovered Rs 1.84 lakh in cash, a passport, plastic bags, a mobile phone, a digital weighing machine and a two-wheeler from him,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh.

Godwin was booked under the NDPS Act. Inspector Rajendra Mohite said Godwin had earlier been arrested by the Customs Department in 2013 for a similar offence. Police said the investigation is on.