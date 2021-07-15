Pune, defence briefs: Controller General Defence Accounts interacts with IDAS probationers

Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) Rajnish Kumar interacted with the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) Probationers of the 2019 batch on successful completion of their two years Probationary training on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM) based in Pune. A press statement issued through the Defence PRO in Pune read, “The CGDA expressed satisfaction that the Defence Accounts Department was perhaps the first department in the Government of India to have completed the comprehensive and massive documentation of Framework For Roles, Activities and Competencies (FRACS) at the department level as per the Integrated Government Online Training – Mission Karmayogi, (IGOT-MK) guidelines. Kumar emphasized that in order to promote ‘Digital India initiative of the Prime Minister, the department has developed and implemented on-line self-paced e-learning module named Gyansudha.”

The function marked the completion of training of 12 IDAS probationers. Among the probationers, KVL Akshay was awarded the Rajesh Singh Medal for academic excellence, and Swapnil Hanmane was awarded the Prem Lal Award for all-round performance.

The press statement further said, “Key areas of CGDA’s interaction were emphasis on iGOT-MK initiative, importance of prudent financial management in enhancing national security objectives, critical analysis of the departmental training of IDAS probationers, expectations from the service and vision and future roadmap for the department.” Rajnish Kumar also inaugurated the newly established Music Room in the Academy.

DIAT conducts workshop with UK universities

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), located at Girinagar in Pune, conducted an international workshop with six universities from the United Kingdom on Wednesday to identify areas of futuristic and collaborative research. Some of the topics identified and discussed were advanced material and manufacturing, propulsion technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Radar and Communication, Quantum Technology and Nano Technology and sensors. Nearly twenty senior faculty from the UK universities participated in the workshop, said a press release. This workshop is likely to lead to an exchange of students and faculty, in addition to collaborative research and projects. Specialist faculty participated on DIAT’s behalf.