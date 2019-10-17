Pune: Defence Accounts Department’s Raising Day celebrated

The Raising Day of Defence Accounts Department (DAD) was celebrated in the office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) located at Golibar Maidan in Pune on Tuesday.

Advertising

Veteran film and theatre artist Dr Mohan Agashe was the chief guest for the ceremony and in his address, he lauded the contribution of the organisation towards Army officers.

On the occasion, Agashe gave away the DAD Awards for Excellence. The other senior officers present during the programme were Mayank Sharma, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Southern Command), Dr Rajeev Chavan, Controller of Finance and Accounts (Factories), Khadki, Mihir Kumar, Director of National Academy for Defence Financial Management and Regional Training Centre, and Niranjan Kumar, Integrated Financial Advisor for Headquarters Southern Command.

Raj Kumar Arora, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) urged officers and staff to continue their best efforts towards enhancing the satisfaction level of Army officers and meeting their expectations. On the occasion, a cultural programme was presented by the staff of PCDA(O) and the team of Regional Outreach Bureau.