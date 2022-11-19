Pune: Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals records steady growth in chemical sector

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL), one of the leading producers of fertilizers and industrial chemicals in India, has witnessed a steady rise in the industrial and specialty chemicals after the company reported good numbers in the quarter ending on September 30. Sailesh Mehta, chairman and managing director of the Pune-headquartered company, said the strong result is due to the company’s strategy of restructuring its business.

The chemical sector, which includes mining and specialty chemicals, has seen a 55 per cent increase in year-on-year revenue at Rs 1,533 crore by the end of September. The segment profit increased by 193 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis from Rs 148 crore on September 30, 2021, to Rs 434 crore by the end of the second quarter of financial 2022-23. Mining chemical, the company’s press statement read, had recorded a 14 per cent sales increase on a y-o-y basis. While the second quarter of a financial year is always slow in terms of mining, the company has recorded good business this year given the tailwinds experienced in both steel and mining sectors.

Mehta told The Indian Express that their strategy of going right to the customer’s doorstep has helped them in getting more business. “The China-plus-one strategy adopted by many companies has actually helped us in getting new business,” he said. DFPCL has around 40-45 per cent market share in this segment.

In the fertilizer sector, the increase in raw materials and restricted availability of Muriate of Potash (MOP) has affected some of the fertilizers. The segment revenues, the company said, have seen a growth of 47 per cent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022-23. Croptek cotton and maize specialty fertilizers introduced for cotton and maize were introduced by the company during the kharif season.