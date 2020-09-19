Pune: Decrease in new Covid cases, but death count up in a week

A newly-formed civic squad inspects shops in Fatimanagar on Friday. (Photo by Arul Horizon)

Number of new patients decreased but the count of deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) increased by 28 per cent in the week even as the overall fatality rate continued to be 2.34 per cent in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction.

As per the PMC data, as on September 17 the total number of Covid-19 deaths was reported at 2,963 while it was 2,668 on September 10 and 2,401 on September 3. There has been an addition of 295 deaths in the last week while the jump was 267 between September 3 and 10. There has been increase of 11 per cent per week in Covid-19 deaths in the last two weeks. Of the total deaths, 2,015 were patients with comorbid conditions till September 17, with an increase of 164 in a week.

The number of patients above 50 years of age and with comorbid conditions increased from 28,302 to 32,310 in a week. The total number of Covid-19 patients on September 17 was 1,26,532, while it was 1,13,832 on September 10. There has been an addition of 12,700 new cases from September 10 to 17 and 13,373 between September 3 and September 10. It increased the doubling rate from 38.82 days to 45.87 days.

The positivity rate increased from 22.1 per cent to 22.73 per cent in the week while the active ratio reduced from 14.7 per cent to 13.73 per cent in the same period. The active patients count increased to 17,372 on September 17 from 16,712 on September 10 and 15,973 on September 3. Thus, the active patients count increase by 1,399 in the last two weeks.

A total of 11,745 patients recovered in the last week while 12,367 had recovered the week before. The total number of recovered patients as on September 17 stood at 1,06,197. The recovery rate has increased from 82.9 per cent to 83.9 per cent in the week.

The total number of patients in home isolation was 8,194 on September 17, while 5,646 patients were admitted in various hospitals and 3,252 in Covid Care Centres. The number of critical patients count remained almost the same at 939, while the critical rate dropped to 5.41 per cent from 5.62 per cent a week before.

Meanwhile, the PMC has started monitoring commercial establishments and shops through 15 squads to ensure strict implementation of Covid guidelines, including mandatory use of masks, social distancing and frequent disinfecting of the premises. A liquor shop was sealed on Thursday after the squad noticed violation of Covid rules.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd